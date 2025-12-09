Armstrong Spallumcheen hosting numerous events during Christmas season

Photo: Contributed Santa will be on hand to skate at Sunbelt Arena in Armstrong on Sunday. Dec. 14.

It's Christmas time in Armstrong.

Residents in the Armstrong and Spallumcheen area will have numerous events to attend during the holiday season.

A Santa Skate at Armstrong's Sunbelt Arena will take place on Sunday, Dec. 14 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. A $5 donation is required and will give attendees the chance to skate with the jolly old fellow. Free hot chocolate and candy canes will be provided. Food bank donations are appreciated and all proceeds will go to the Armstrong Community Food Bank.

Free Holiday Skate at Sunbelt Arena. In partnership with the Armstrong Kin Club, skating will take place on Dec. 21,28 from 3:300 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 22, 24, 26, 29, 31 and Jan. 2 from 1- 3 p.m.

Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.

Chamber Holiday Social at Odd Fellows Hall. On Dec. 17 from 5:30- 8 p.m., enjoy retro inspired appetizers, classic holiday drinks, vintage decor and fun themed activities. Purchase tickets here.

The Armstrong Winter Farmers Market is every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Odd Fellows Hall.

"Stop by to support local vendors and enjoy a wide range of seasonal goods and handcrafted items," said a release. "It's a great way to shop local and stay connected with the community all winter."