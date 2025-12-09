Splatsin basketball event raises $16K for community initiative

Photo: Contributed Splatsin Tkwamipla7 Crystal Morris (far left) stands with Allysa Hopkins (white tshirt), Vice Chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and Electoral Area F Director, as Hopkins presents a $5,000 cheque from the RDNO, joined by Splatsin Elders and community members during the Play for Truth basketball fundraiser in support of the Splatsin Monument Project.

A local basketball event in Enderby raised $16,000 for a community-led initiative in the Splatsin community.

The event featured a friendly basketball match between team truth and team reconciliation, a skills showcase, three-point contest, halftime activities, prize draws, and community acknowledgements.

Thanks to strong community turnout and generous donations, the event raised a total of $16,227.00 in support

of the Splatsin Monument Project, an initiative that honours Splatsin ancestors and strengthens cultural

connection for future generations.

The funds were generated through a mix of community donations, sponsorships, raffles, game activities, and institutional support.

Participants included representatives from Splatsin, Enderby, Regional District of North Okanagan, and local RCMP detachments.

“This event showed what’s possible when our community and partners come together with a shared heart and

purpose," said Splatsin Tkwamipla7's event organizer Crystal Morris. "It wasn’t just about fundraising, it was about healing, honouring our ancestors, and creating space for truth, connection, and reconciliation. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who supported this night."