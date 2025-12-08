279491
Vernon News  

No chronic wasting disease found in tested Enderby deer

No 'zombie deer' disease

A potential case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a harvested white-tailed deer east of Enderby has been ruled negative.

CWD, sometimes called zombie deer disease, is an infectious and fatal disease affecting cervids such as deer, elk, moose and caribou. The BC Wildlife Federation announced the possible Enderby case last month.

On Monday, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship said the initial screening test by the B.C. Animal Health Centre showed a "non-negative" finding for the sample, meaning the disease could not be ruled out. That sample was then sent to a Canadian Food Inspection Agency lab for deeper testing.

Three different testing methods all were negative for CWD.

“While this result is negative, CWD remains a serious concern in B.C. and does not change the confirmed presence of CWD within the provincial CWD management zone in the Kootenay region,” said the ministry in a news release.

Hunters are strongly encouraged to submit samples from deer, elk and moose harvested anywhere in B.C. to help determine where the disease is present and to detect new cases as early as possible.

“There is no direct evidence that CWD can be transmitted to humans, and there have been no reported cases in people,” said the ministry.

“However, to prevent any potential risk of transmission or illness, Health Canada and the World Health Organization recommend that people do not eat meat or other parts of an animal infected with CWD.”

CWD causes a fatal neurological condition in cervids that leads to extreme weight loss, stumbling, listlessness, and behavioural changes like losing fear of humans, hence the "zombie" nickname. There is no cure.

To date, there have been six confirmed cases of CWD in B.C., all within the Kootenay region.

