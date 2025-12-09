Former North Okanagan RCMP officer awarded costs after workplace grievance

Photo: File photo An RCMP officer, who previously worked for the Vernon detachment, has been awarded costs.

An RCMP officer, with ties to Vernon, was awarded costs after a federal court decision ruled his workplace grievance was warranted.

Cpl. Brian Heideman, formerly a Constable with the North Okanagan Traffic Services in Vernon, was a part-time member of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT).

In 2019, Heideman was removed from the ERT, after submitting an overtime claim for a previous deployment.

Although internal investigations found he did not breach any RCMP policy by retroactively adjusting his schedule to qualify for overtime, his inspector, Perry Smith, accused him of ignoring an order to not file the claim and removed Heideman from his position.

Heideman then filed a workplace grievance, arguing that his removal was unjustified, basing it on disguised discipline for the overtime issue. After two adjudicators dismissed his grievance, Heideman took the file to a judicial review in federal court.

There, court ruled that the RCMP decision was unreasonable and awarded Heideman $3,000 in costs, as the adjudicators failed to justify Heideman's removal, and they unreasonably dismissed the possibility of disguised discipline.

Heideman has been in the public eye since 2012, when he was accused of excessive force regarding a jail cell takedown in Terrace that left a man with permanent brain damage.