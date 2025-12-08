Vernon's Schubert Centre raising funds with Ice Bucket Challenge

Photo: Contributed The Schubert Centre is going back in the past with a favourite Ice Bucket fundraiser

A Vernon community centre is bringing back the Ice Bucket Challenge, as a fundraising effort.

The Schubert Centre, which provides social and recreation activities to seniors, is looking to raise $2,000.

"I wanted to try something different," said new Schubert Centre manager Dania Israel. "We have already raised $1,000, which means I will be getting two buckets of ice water dumped on me."

The dumping of water will take place on Thursday, Dec. 18 at the centre's annual Christmas lunch.

The more money raised means more individuals will get dumped with water.

"If we raise $1,500 our maintenance man, Jason, will get a bucket," said Israel. "If we get $2,000, my fiancé Josh will get a bucket and if we raise over $2,000, our chef, Deep, will come out of the kitchen and take a bucket of water.

Israel added that it will be a "fun and silly" day. To fundraise, visit schubertcentre.com.