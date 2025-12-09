City of Vernon spent $34K to attend Union of B.C. Municipalities Conference

Photo: City of Vernon Six members of Vernon city council attended UBCM, where they advocated for transit innovation, zoning changes and water sustainability initiatives

The City of Vernon sent a large delegation, six members of council and two staff, to the Union of BC Municipalities Conference (UBCM) in late September.

The cost was "approximately" $34,000 according to media spokesperson Erica Marshall.

"This is a budgeted annual expense that is authorized through council’s travel policy and a regular part of doing business with the province," said Marshall, who added that the week-long conference hosted in Victoria is a "key forum for advocacy, collaborative planning, learning and relationship-building,"

Coun. Akbal Mund was the sole councillor who did not attend.

"At this year’s UBCM convention, local council and staff were able to make strides in transit solutions, fair taxation of recreational properties, long-term water sustainability, and regional public safety and mental health initiatives, in addition to exploring housing opportunities on government-owned lands," Marshall said.

"These productive conversations and direct engagement with policy makers, position Vernon for future collaboration to address housing and other issues that matter most to our local community members."

Council approved attendance and funding at the conference at the June 9 council meeting. The six members of council, and two staff, were bound to the travel policy, which outlines allowable costs on trips, such as air, vehicle transportation, accommodation, registration and per diem allowances.

City staff built the conference costs into the 2025 budget by boosting this year’s council materials and supplies budget by 55 per cent, over 2024. The line item, which includes conference expenses, rose to $52,735 in 2025, up from $33,832 in 2024

According to the plan, the increase “reflects council directive to attend various conferences throughout the year.”

Vernon council attendees at UBCM advocated for water sustainability, zoning changes, transit innovation and taxation alternatives for recreational second homes.

Mayor Victor Cumming did not respond to requests for an interview with Castanet. He provided a statement through Marshall.

“UBCM is an important opportunity for senior levels of government to hear directly from local communities,” said Cumming.

“By attending, we ensure Vernon’s priorities and concerns are represented, share experiences with other municipalities, and advocate for the needs of our residents. With many topics on the agenda and multiple ways to connect throughout the convention, the participation of City of Vernon Members of Council and two staff helps strengthen our community voice and advance critical City projects that require Provincial participation — as is common practice among municipalities."