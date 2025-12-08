Road closures in Enderby on Monday for movie filming

Photo: Contributed Some roads will be closed on Monday in Enderby during filming of a movie.

Residents are being advised to expect road closures starting on Monday. Portions of Cliff Avenue and Belvedere Street will be closed to vehicle traffic, said City of Enderby chief administrative officer Tate Bengtson in an email.

“Intersections at Belvedere/Mill and Cliff/Vernon will generally be open except for brief periods of up to 5 minutes while filming a particular scene is occurring,” Bengtson added.

As well, traffic to and from the Bawtree Bridge may be detoured along Railway Street at various times during the production.

Signs and traffic control personnel will be on scene to help guide traffic through and around the filming locations. Traffic control will assist emergency vehicles in getting through.