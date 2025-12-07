Festive Feast at Vernon's All Saints’ Anglican Church takes place Dec.13

Photo: Contributed Everyone is invited to the 11th annual Festive Feast at Vernon's All Saints’ Anglican Church.

The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the church hall.

Organizers said “anyone in need is truly welcome,” seniors, folk who are without housing, as well as families and individuals who are finding it hard to make ends meet.

In addition to a hearty turkey dinner, Kelowna’s Leif David will wander from table to table performing acts of astounding wizardry, Molly Boyd will play seasonal tunes and, of course, the Big Man’s elves will make sure that no one leaves without a shopping bag of gifts.

“There’s a place set for you with wonderful artwork courtesy of students from St. James and Beairsto elementary schools,” organizers said.