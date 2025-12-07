Vernon Creek Naturalization project mostly done, will be completed in the spring of 2026

Work on the Polson Park Naturalization project will not be completed until the spring of 2026.

The multi-million dollar project, which will return Vernon Creek into a more natural state as it runs through Polson Park, was originally supposed to be finished in November.

City of Vernon spokesperson Erica Marshall said the “project is on track and going well, with the majority near completion and a few minor items to be completed in the spring."

“Current work includes floodplain grading, irrigation installation, and riparian plantings," Marshall said. "A split rail fence, similar to the fence installed at Becker Park, will be added along the gravel multi-use path at the base of Hospital Hill beside Vernon Creek.”

Marshall said key user groups have been engaged throughout the project, including the Lawn Bowling Association, Kalamalka Fly Fishers Society, Japanese Cultural Society, and other event organizers.

Marshall said while no volunteer groups have been involved in maintenance of the area to date, “there will be an opportunity for volunteer groups to become involved as these projects transition from contractor-led maintenance, to ongoing maintenance.”

Gone from the park are the duck ponds and thus, so is the Kalamalka Fly Fishers annual free fishing weekend.

Held every May, the event attracted hundreds of youths who were given a chance to catch a rainbow trout that the Fly Fishers placed in the pond with the assistance of Fresh Water Fisheries.

The naturalization project came with a price tag of some $9 million. Phase 1, which was completed last year, costs $3.8 million with phase two coming in at $5.16 million.

Phase 1 started at Highway 97 and moved upstream to the outlet of the duck ponds. Phase 2 started where Phase 1 left off, continuing upstream towards the existing maintenance vehicle crossing.

"These enhancements are crucial to the park and will allow for the return of salmon to Vernon Creek with access to Kalamalka Lake. Environmental recuperation efforts in the flood plain will prevent flooding in and around Polson Park, and riparian plantings are being selected in collaboration with OKIB to surround the creek," the city said in an earlier email.

“Naturalizing Vernon Creek through Polson Park is a necessary step to be taken before the city reinvests in new facilities within Polson Park.”

By removing barriers such as the concrete channel and duck ponds, the project will restore the natural movement of groundwater toward Vernon Creek, which is expected to help alleviate longstanding issues with high groundwater levels and water pooling in Polson Park.

Additional natural features, such as riffle pools and boulders, will be added to enhance fish habitat and spawning areas. The project aims to improve water quality, expand fish habitats, increase riparian complexity, and reduce groundwater impacts on park operations. The channel will have shallow slopes, reinforced with natural riparian vegetation and bank armouring to prevent erosion.