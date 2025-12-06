Christmas Shoparama taking place at Vernon rec complex today and Sunday

Photo: Darren Handschuh If you are looking for some Christmas gift ideas, look no further than Shoparama. The popular event features 80 vendors with thousands of items for sale in the Vernon recreation complex today and Sunday.

If you are looking for some unique Christmas gift ideas, look no further than Shoparama.

The popular event features 80 vendors with thousands of items for sale in the Vernon recreation complex today and Sunday.

Organizer Ingrid Baron said Shoparama is an “excellent” way to shop local with 85 per cent of the items for sale being made locally.

Baron said Shoparama has “everything from jewellery to soup mixes to wood carvings” and much more.

“There are some really great Christmas ideas here. There is such a variety,” Baron said. “There is lots of baking too, so you can get your Christmas baking done right here.”

Admission is free, but people are encouraged to make a donation to the Vernon Salvation Army Kettle Campaign.

Shoparama is on until 6 p.m. today and they from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Shoparama started more than 20 years ago as a fundraiser for the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band. When the band broke up, Shoparama continued with a focus on helping the food bank.