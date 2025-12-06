Bell Lumber and Pole matching donations to Vernon Kalamalka Starfish program

Photo: Contributed For every dollar given to the Vernon Kalamalka Starfish program, Bell Lumber and Pole will match the donation.

Bell Lumber and Pole is helping to feed less fortunate children.

For every dollar given to the Vernon Kalamalka Starfish program, the local wood pole manufacturer will match the donation.

“Bell Lumber and Pole will contribute the same amount, up to $10,000 US, instantly doubling the impact of your gift, helping us reach even greater heights together,” said a post on the Vernon Kalamalka Starfish Society Facebook page.

“We are deeply grateful to Bell Lumber and Pole for believing in our mission and inspiring others to join them in making a difference. Their heartfelt generosity ensures that we can continue our vital work and help even more elementary students in need.”

The Starfish program provides bags of food to elementary students who need them on weekends. A $25 donation provides meals for a child over a weekend, while $825 supports a student for an entire year.

According to Mary Jackson, president of the non-profit Kalamalka Starfish Society, one-in-five children in B.C. do not have enough food at home.

“Food insecurity is hitting our communities hard," she said. "The rising cost of food and housing make it challenging for families to ensure their children have enough to eat, especially on weekends.”

Each bag contains a breakfast, lunch, dinner for two days, along with snacks, fruit and vegetables. The program has served close to 7,500 bags of food and 45,000 meals in a year.

To donate click here, or mail your donation to PO Box 1465, Station Main, Vernon V1T 6N7.