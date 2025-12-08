Public input needed on future of Enderby's Barnes Park

Photo: RDNO Barnes Park outdoor pool rendering

One of the most popular family parks in Enderby is on the table for a re-imagining.

Enderby's Barnes Park has been a hub of new activities and amenities, with additions over the last decade including an outdoor gym, and enhanced spray park, and a new outdoor pool that is currently under construction.

These changes create an exciting opportunity for the public to shape the future of the park over the next five, 10 or 20 years.

The Enderby and District Services Commission is inviting the public to share their thoughts, with a survey.

The survey can be completed at cityofenderby.com/barnespark. The goal is to create a concept plan and financial plan to guide decisions and investments in the area.

The survey deadline is at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14.