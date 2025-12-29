Vernon News

Vernon crime story of the year: Death of Curtis Sagmoen ended long running crime drama

Sagmoen saga ends

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our crime story of the year for Vernon; we look back at sage of Curtis Sagmoen, who died in April.

It was a legal drama that held the attention of Vernon residents for years.

The drama started in October 2020 when RCMP conducted an extensive search of a farm on Salmon River Road and it ended with a death in the Tiki Motel in 2025.

It was after the massive police search that the name Curtis Wayne Sagmoen first caught the public's attention.

Sagmoen was living on his parent's farm where the body of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux was discovered.

The Vernon teen had been missing for several months before he remains were found.

Sagmoen was the prime suspect in her suspicious death, but no charges were ever filed.

He was also a suspect in the disappearance and death of Nicole Bell, whose remains were found near Salmon Arm in June of this year.

She had been missing since September 2017.

Over the course of several years, Sagmoen was tried, and convicted, of violent acts against sex trade workers including running one over with a quad.

He became the focus of police attention as he was free in the community parole.

However, it all came to an end when Sagmoen was found dead in Vernon's Tiki Motel.

Police said no criminality was suspected in the death of the 44-year-old man.

His death brought a mixed reaction from residents. Some said good riddance, others expressed sympathy for his parents and siblings who lost a son and brother.