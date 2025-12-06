Vernon's embattled Tiki Village Motel issued stop-work order by WorkSafeBC

Photo: Contributed A stop-work order has been issued by WorkSafe BC at the Tiki Village Motel.

Problems have continued to arise for Vernon's Tiki Village Motel.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, a stop work order was issued to the entire property of the motel by WorkSafeBC.

The order pertained to all buildings because a "structural assessment by a professional engineer stated the building is not safe to occupy."

The motel has been in the news since November, when residents were given a notice of termination letter that ordered tenants out within a week.

A week later, they received an updated letter that claimed that a fire inspection by Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) has deemed the property officially "unsafe/uninhabitable due to hazardous electrical conditions."

However, Vernon city staff refuted the claims of an eviction, saying that they had been working with the property management of the motel for "several" months to address ongoing fire code violations and safety concerns. The city said the fire department did not order the evacuation of the building.

On 'eviction day', Nov. 19, several tenants stayed in their rooms, citing improper paperwork and processes by management.

Some residents are covered under the Residential Tenancy Act (RTA), however, it is a case-by-case basis on which tenants fall under the act, and is up to an arbiter to decide who is covered by the RTA and who is part of the Hotel Keepers Act.

"Each situation is different," said a representative from the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB). "Each tenant has several factors that must be taken into account to decide if they fall under the act."

However, if a resident was covered under the RTA, there would be "no such thing as an immediate eviction."

Currently, four to five tenants remain at the motel, as they await a hearing on their RTA dispute with the motel. But the conditions in the motel are subpar.

“It is just a tornado of problems,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous. “They have locked the utility and laundry room, and there is no place for emergency personnel to enter.”

“What are we supposed to do? They are putting people's lives in danger.”

The motel is owned by VerMex Industries, a real-estate company that resides in North Vancouver. Calls to the company by Castanet have gone unanswered. It is believed the company took over management of the motel about four months ago, according to Taz Hill, whose father was the former manager.

“My father never interacted with VerMex industries, he had another manager that he reported to,” said Hill. “But my dad found that a lot of things that was going on was sketchy and he left when management changed over.”

Moldy rooms, with “mushrooms growing out of the wall” was seen in several of the rooms.

“It is a very chaotic place to live, and there was a lot of drama that was going on," Hill said. “Most of the tenants that are there are living under unsafe conditions.”

The motel was also fined $1,250 by WorkSafeBC in October, for failing to address health and safety deficiencies involving violence prevention, working alone and hazardous materials during renovations.

A “strategically located land assembly” in downtown Vernon in mid-October was put on the market for $6 million, which includes the Tiki Village site.

The site is eligible for high rise residential zoning, which allows “apartment housing, care centres, senior housing, and stacked row housing.”

The city is supportive of the development.

“The property is located along a major roadway and in close proximity to downtown, making it well-suited for mixed-use development that combines commercial and residential uses,” said Erica Marshall, communications and engagement advisor with Vernon.

“The planning department looks forward to collaborating with the new owner to help realize their vision for the property and bring a successful development to reality.”