Community art auction launched to support North Okanagan Hospice Society

Photo: North Okanagan Hospice Society The NOHS is launching an online auction to help raise funds for the non-profit society.

An online art auction is being launched in an effort to support a local non-profit.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society's (NOHS) art auction will offer community members the chance to bid on a collection of artwork that has been donated to NOHS over the years.

As part of recent renovations, NOHS has refreshed the interior of Hospice House to create a calm and welcoming environment for patients and families. With this update, the organization is honouring its appreciation for the many pieces that once brightened the halls.

Funds raised will support NOHS programs that provide compassionate end-of-life and bereavement care in the North Okanagan.

Bidding will take place between Dec. 2 to 12. Click this link to check out the art.

NOHS will also be hosting a Holiday Transitions support group, where attendees can share, reflect and find comfort during the Christmas season. Session are offered on Dec. 11 and 17 at 7 p.m.

To register, email [email protected].