Special forces held training exercise in Vernon in August, 1950

Today's trip down memory lane takes off with the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry falling through the North Okanagan skies.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault took a deep dive into the training exercise from August 1950.

The exercise took place as the Korean War was heating up and a special forces group was in the North Okanagan for training.

“On 10 Jan., an advance party of 100 troops arrived by train from Calgary and set up at Vernon Military Camp,” said Arseneault after conducting extensive research on the exercise that saw Canadian troops jumping out of planes.

Arseneault acquired the long-forgotten historical footage and converted it to a 4K digital format.

“Three C37 Dakotas of 435 Squadron RCAF circled over Swan Lake and then in formation flew at 1,000 feet as 49 soldiers leapt out in quick succession from the aircraft parachutes opening with static lines,” said Arseneault.

“The troops landed on snow-covered fields of Buckerfields Farm. As a demonstration for the people gathered to watch, they quickly took a up defensive position and then boarded trucks to head to Vernon where they would continue their training until April.”

Arseneault said the military planes then “made a few low-level passes over Buckerfields farm thrilling the folks on the ground before returning to the home base in Edmonton. Of note, this was the first military mass parachute drop in BC.”

The unit was sent to the battlefields of Korea after their training was complete.

“This kind of footage is rare and often mixed in with entirely unrelated family or other footage, it takes a keen eye to recognize the clues. I often wonder how many other amazing and obscure events await being rediscovered on old family reels,” said Arseneault.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

