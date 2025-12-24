Vernon News

North Okanagan Gleaners produced more than 16 million meals in 2025

Millions of meals shipped

Photo: Gleaners Once again the North Okanagan Gleaners have shipped millions of meals to some of the poorest regions around the world. Working out of a facility in Lavington, the Vernon-based Gleaners processed 1.7-million pounds of produce in 2025.

The donated produce is dehydrated at the facility and turned into soup stock that is packaged and shipped overseas in Sea-Cans.

As of the end of November, they had produced and shipped 16,121,964 meals, up from 15.6 million in 2024.

Russ Phillips, plant manager, said they are hoping to send out one more Sea-Can by the end of the year which would bring the total to 17.7 million meals.

“The majority of what we are sending out is soup mix,” he said, adding about 85 per cent of what is shipped is the soup mix that is processed at the Lavington facility.

“The other 15 per cent is re-packaged items,” he said of produce such as 2,000 pounds of dehydrated cranberries that was donated by the nearby Veg-Pro facility.

“Rogers Flour donated a couple skids of flour for us so we were able to send that out.”

Other produce the Gleaners receive comes from a variety of sources.

“We have maxed out our dryers,” Phillips said. “I can't dehydrate any more than we are doing. The only way we can send more stuff out is to re-package dried goods that come in.”

Phillips said about one third of the meals produced is sent to Ukraine with the remainder being shipped to Yemen, Haiti, Romania, El Salvador, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

The Gleaners have also sent out nine Sea-Cans full of medical supplies to impoverished nations.

The donated items may be deemed not usable in local medical facilities due to their age or condition, but to hospitals with limited supplies in poor nations, they are a godsend.

All of the medical supplies are in good working order and are inspected before being shipped over seas.

Medical items include beds, bedding, wheelchairs and other basic materials.

Phillips said they also sent out ultra-sound machines this year valued at more than $200,000.

“There are several charities we work with on the medical stuff,” Phillips said.

Aside from three paid employees, all of the work is done by hundreds of volunteers.

“We average 32 volunteers a day,” Phillip said, praising the volunteers as the ones keeping the plant operating.

For more information on the Gleaners, visit their website.