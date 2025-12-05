Vernon Secondary School hosts Pit Classic, a tournament filled with top teams from across the province

The high school hoops season has officially begun.

In Vernon, the annual Pit Classic has once again tipped off. Hosted at Vernon Secondary School, the senior girls tournament brings together top teams from across B.C. and Alberta to compete in a bevy of games.

"This tournament has a long tradition of great basketball," said head coach Dave Tetrault. "Often we have had teams come from Alberta and we are once again getting that this year, as the players just want to have great competition, which was have this weekend."

Competing this year is VSS, Okanagan Mission (Kelowna), Leduc Composite (Alberta), Sa-Hali (Kamloops), Westsyde (Kamloops), Valleyview (Kamloops), Kelowna Secondary, and J.L. Jackson (Salmon Arm).

The schedule is scripted, with teams playing between three and four games against one another. VSS took on Westsyde on Friday morning, and will battle OKM in the afternoon at 3:30 p.m. They will finish off their tournament on Saturday against J.L. Jackson at 10:40 a.m.

Tetrault added that "talent-wise," the teams this year are second-to-none. VSS is ranked second in the AAA pre-season poll, with Sa-Hali taking the top spot.

Also ranked is Valleyview (10 in AAA), J.L. Jackson (10 in AA), and OKM (10 in AAAA).

"They are no bad teams, you are going to get a good game to watch," Tetrault said.

The Panthers are looking to build on their bronze-medal provincial championship performance from a season ago. They are led by seniors Adie Janke and Chloe Collins.