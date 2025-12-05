Vernon RCMP looking for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers

Photo: File photo RCMP are once again stepping up efforts to keep impaired drivers off area roads.

Vernon RCMP are once again stepping up efforts to keep impaired drivers off area roads.

Saturday is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, and it kicks off the month-long Counter Attack campaign in recognition of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Month.

Const. Chris Terleski said throughout December, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Highway Patrol Falkland will be increasing efforts to keep impaired drivers off North Okanagan roads.

Police will be conducting enhanced enforcement, including check-stops, mandatory alcohol screening, field sobriety testing and the deployment of drug recognition experts.

Police are asking the public to do their part in keeping the community safe by making responsible decisions.

“Impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of preventable tragedies on our roads,” said Terleski. “Whether caused by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both, impaired driving is dangerous and there's zero tolerance for it. If you plan to consume anything that could affect your ability to drive, please plan ahead and stay where you are or arrange a safe ride home. Enjoy the season, but do it safely.”

If you suspect an impaired driver, pull over safely and call 911 immediately.