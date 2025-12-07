Vernon business owner frustrated with downtown issues

Photo: Michael Finn The owner of the Wedge Cheesery arrived Friday morning to find a passed out man, garbage and urine in front of her store.

Stacey Lee-Scott admits she is growing frustrated with some of the challenges of having a business in downtown Vernon.

Friday morning, the Wedge Cheesery owner showed up for work only to find someone passed out in the alcove of her 30th Avenue business.

She called City of Vernon bylaw and was told it was not their responsibility because it was on private property.

She then contacted Vernon RCMP, but the person had moved on by the time police arrived.

The man had also urinated in the alcove, a mess she had to clean up before she could get on with running her business.

Lee-Scott, who has owned the cheese shop for more than three years, said incidents like this have happened several times in the past year.

She said it is getting colder and “people are tucking into cozy little nooks.”

And while she holds no animosity towards the street community, she is growing increasingly frustrated with the situation.

“I'm not sure what to do about it,” Lee-Scott said. “He has been here quite a bit. He tried to start a fire a couple weeks ago, there was some burned stuff out front. This morning there was quite a bit of urine so I had to spend time cleaning that up this morning.”

Lee-Scott said things have been getting worse over the past year.

One option is to pay to have a gate installed to close off the alcove, but that would be expensive and not visually appealing to customers.

She would like to see more downtown patrols by private security, RCMP or both.

Lee-Scott said she appreciates it is getting colder and people are just trying to survive, but she also has a business to run.

“It is frustrating,” she said.

“Our officers respond to calls involving safety concerns or criminal activity in the downtown area, including incidents on private property when requested. Often, in cases such as this, the individual leaves the area before officers arrive,” said Const. Chris Terleski in an email.

“We understand the impact these situations have on local businesses and remain committed to supporting them through regular downtown patrols and coordinated work with bylaw and other community partners.”

A block over, the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store has also experienced its share of problems.

Between acts of theft, fires, human waste an other issues, operator Gena Barzan told Castanet earlier this year she is planning to move the store out of town.

Barzan said when the lease is up, she will move the operation “somewhere safer,” and is looking at Enderby or Sicamous.

“We just want to make sure it is safe for our volunteers,” she said.

“I am very disheartened, there is just more and more homeless. I feel bad for them too, but there is a limit to what you can take and to what's safe. It is becoming unsafe. It's really bad," Barzan said.