Vernon man charged with murder more than two years after body found

Photo: Vernon RCMP FILE- Dale Christopher Lloyd Babiy

More than two years after a man's body was found on a forest service road near Vernon, someone has been charged with murder.

Police revealed Friday that Dale Christopher Lloyd Babiy, 32, of Vernon has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Miguel Suzor, 30.

Babiy has a long, violent criminal history according to court records.

Suzor's body was found July 2, 2023 and after what police described as a lengthy and thorough investigation, Babiy was arrested and charged. He remains in custody, police said in a statement.

From the beginning, police said Suzor's death was suspicious, though they have never offered much more information.

Investigators just asked for anybody who was in the area of Silver Star Road and Rogers Road on July 2, 2023, who saw anything of note, or who has video in the area, to please contact them.