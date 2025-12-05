School District 22 In Vernon, Coldstream to change catchment zones that will impact six schools

Photo: Contributed SD22 is shifting portions of their boundary for four elementary schools

Slight changes to school boundaries are coming to School District 22 for the 2026-27 year.

At the Nov. 18 SD22 board meeting, trustees reviewed two proposed catchment changes.

The first would adjust the boundary between Ellison and Okanagan Landing (OKL) elementary schools to shift more students into the OKL zone. Ellison currently has 400 students, with capacity for 411, while OKL has 271 students in a school built for 322.

“The proposed boundary change minimizes the impact on families while easing space pressures at Ellison Elementary over time,” the report states.

The second change would alter the Hillview and Coldstream elementary catchment line. Hillview is over capacity with 386 students in a school designed for 345. Coldstream has 296 students, with room for 392. The district’s Long-Range Facility Plan projects Hillview’s enrolment will remain steady while Coldstream’s is expected to decline.

These changes would also affect Vernon Secondary School (VSS) and Kalamalka Secondary (Kal), as both receive students from the affected elementary schools. VSS has 1,100 students in a building intended for 950, while Kal has 696 in a school built for 700. New housing near Hillview could further increase enrolment at Hillview and VSS.

The report notes the boundary adjustments would “minimize the impact on families while, over time, easing space pressures at Hillview and VSS.”

A survey sent to families by the school principals indicated majority support for the change.

Students, and their siblings, currently attending Hillview but living in the new Coldstream catchment would be permitted to remain at Hillview or transition to Coldstream. VSS students affected by the change would also have the option to stay at their current school.

The boundary changes would go into effect in the next school year.

Class size relatively the same

The board also reviewed district class-size averages for 2025–26.

Kindergarten increased slightly from 17.9 a year ago to 18.1 students.

Grades 1–3 dropped from 20.3 to 20.1.

Grades 4–7 decreased from 24.5 to 24.4.

High school saw the largest jump, from 21.4 to 21.8 students per class.

B.C. schools are required to keep Kindergarten classes below 22 students. Grades 1 to 3 must be under 24, and classes from Grades 4 to 12 are required to stay under 30 unless the class is appropriate for a large number of students.

The district highlighted two staffing shortages of concern: the need for an educational psychologist and additional Indigenous support workers and noon-hour supervisors.

