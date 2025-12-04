Vernon's Packman Open Hearts needs donations for annual free Christmas dinner

Photo: File photo Packman Open Hearts is hoping to make Christmas a little brighter for the less fortunate and they need some help doing it.

The Vernon group is holding its sixth annual free Christmas dinner, Dec. 21 at the Heritage Hall in Polson Park from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Tracey Griffen is helping to organize the event and said donations are needed.

“If you're in a place to help, even in a small way, it would mean the world to so many people,” she said on a Facebook post.

A full Christmas meal is planned and the group is still in need of hams and desserts.

Packman is also hoping to fill 200 Christmas stockings with items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, candy, gloves, combs, facecloths and other items, a full list of which can be found on their Facebook page.

E-transfers can be made to [email protected].

Griffen can be reached at 250-307-2221.