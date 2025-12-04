278963
Vernon Public Art Gallery exceeds Giving Tuesday goal

Art Gallery surpasses goal

The Vernon Public Art Gallery (VPAG) is thanking its donors, as it eclipsed a fundraising goal.

In their annual Giving Tuesday campaign, the gallery surpassed its $5,000 fundraising goal, raising a total of $6,443.

VantageOne Credit Union matched all contributions up to $2,500. That support, combined with gifts from friends and visitors of the gallery, ensured that the funds directly benefit the gallery's exhibitions, arts programming, and engagement initiatives.

“During tough economic times, the arts often suffer as governments tighten their spending through grants. Thanks to our generous gallery donors, we’ve not only reached but exceeded our goal,” said Dauna Kennedy, executive director at the VPAG. “Every donation helps us continue to bring inspiring art experiences and visual literacy to Vernon and the North Okanagan region. You have my sincere appreciation for supporting our work in the community, may this holiday season be a happy one for you and your family.”

Those who contributed made a lasting impact, helping the gallery fulfill its mission to foster creativity, engage audiences, and strengthen the cultural fabric of the Okanagan region.

