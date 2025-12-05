Vernon's Towne Theatre to show final episode of Netflix blockbuster Stranger Things

The finale of the hottest show on Netflix will be landing at Vernon's Towne Theatre.

And what better place to watch a scary show than one of the most haunted buildings in Western Canada.

The final episode the smash hit Stranger Things will be shown at the Towne Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

“Across Canada and the USA, only a very limited number of theatres were selected,” said Towne Theatre Managing Director Rebekah Beck.

“We are the only theatre in the Interior chosen to play it and very few in Canada at all. The nearest screenings are either the Vancouver area or Calgary, and all those theatres are the big chains Cineplex and Landmark. Having a little indie theatre in a small town getting the chance is really unusual.”

It is another coup for the historic theatre that has hosted the theatrical release of Gladiator 2, Mission Impossible and the new Superman movie over the past few months.

“We have made enough of a name for ourselves that we keep earning these chances, which is great for our ability to keep the doors open when small local theatres face difficult times and often struggle,” Beck said, adding that there will also be “fun themed food included with each seat reservation along with great giveaways and door prizes.”

Screenings start at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve at the same time it becomes available on Netflix.

Show times for the all ages and 19+ screenings can be found online.

The Towne has also teamed up with Best Western Vernon for a 25 per cent room discount for movie goers.