Lack of snow is forcing Vernon ski hill to pushback its opening day for alpine skiing

Photo: SilverStar Mountain resort The annual SilverStar Christmas Light Up is still going ahead for Dec. 6 in the Village.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has pushed back their opening date once again.

The Vernon ski hill originally hoped to open its alpine runs Nov. 28, but a lack of snow forced them to push the opening to Dec. 5.

However, a post on their website said “due to current snow levels our management team has made the decision to delay our alpine opening. We will be assessing conditions daily and will open the alpine as soon as we can.”

The good news is the annual SilverStar Christmas Light Up is still going ahead for Dec. 6 in the Village.

“We are bringing back fireworks, fire spinners, light displays, roaming entertainers, a Christmas market and more,” said a post on the SilverStar events website page.

While downhill runs are still closed, SilverStar has opened 15 of 42 cross country trails, nine of 19 snowshoe trails and six of 12 fatbike trails.