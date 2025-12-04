City of Vernon parking permits for sale online Jan. 2

Photo: Darren Handschuh City of Vernon annual parking permits for 2026 will go sale Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.

City of Vernon annual parking permits for 2026 will go sale Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.

“Purchasing an annual permit ensures convenient access to long-term parking throughout the year,” the city said in a press release.

Permits are available online through the HotSpot app and city staff will assist with hang tag pick-up starting Jan. 5

For the parkade, people can pick up their tag at the bylaw office in the parkade starting Jan. 5 and for surface lots, tags can be picked up at city hall starting Jan. 5.

For monthly permits, or prorated annual permits purchased later in the year, hang tags can be collected the next business day after purchase.

“Permit holders can continue to park in their lot of choice between Jan. 1 and 6 without their hang tag to allow time for pick-up after the holiday break,” the city said.

All permits are available online only through the HotSpot parking app. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or set up your account at htsp.

If availability remains after annual permit sales, monthly permits will be available Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.

Beginning in 2026, annual permits can be purchased on a prorated basis later in the year, if availability remains. No refunds or exchanges are available for annual or monthly permits.

Monthly permits are $65 a month.

For a City of Vernon parking map, hang tag pick-up, and FAQs, click here.