BC Hydro reporting power restored to all but 34 customers between Lumby and Cherryville

Power restored to most

Photo: BC Hydro A BC Hydro crew is working on restoring power to 1,237 customers from Lumby to east of Cherryville.

UPDATE 2:14 p.m.

ORIGINAL 9:39 a.m.

A BC Hydro crew is working on restoring power to 1,237 customers from Lumby to east of Cherryville.

The power went out at 7:12 a.m. Thursday.

According to the BC Hydro website, the outage was caused by a downed power line.

There is no word on when power is expected to be restored, but crews are on scene.