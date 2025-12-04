Photo: BC Hydro
A BC Hydro crew is working on restoring power to 1,237 customers from Lumby to east of Cherryville.
UPDATE 2:14 p.m.
BC Hydro reporting power restored to all but 34 customers between Lumby and Cherryville.
ORIGINAL 9:39 a.m.
A BC Hydro crew is working on restoring power to 1,237 customers from Lumby to east of Cherryville.
The power went out at 7:12 a.m. Thursday.
According to the BC Hydro website, the outage was caused by a downed power line.
There is no word on when power is expected to be restored, but crews are on scene.