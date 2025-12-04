Vernon News
Vernon Winter Carnival tickets go on sale Friday
Carnival tix on sale Friday
Photo: Wayne Emde
While the 66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival is two months away, tickets are going on sale on Friday, Dec. 5.
At 9 a.m., festival-goers will have the chance to secure their tickets to several of the events in the 10-day festival.
The theme this year is: Team Carnival- Canada Goes for Gold.
"This year’s Carnival is shaping up to be one of our most exciting yet," said Vicki Proulx, Chair of the VWC. "With more than 100 events to choose from, from iconic favourites to brand-new themed experiences, there truly
is something for everyone. We can’t wait to celebrate with the community and visitors to the North Okanagan."
To purchase tickets, visit vernonwintercarnival.com. The carnival runs from Feb. 6-15.
