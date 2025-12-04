Vernon News

Exorbitant gym rental costs driving volleyball tournaments out of Vernon, says Volleyball BC manager

'Scrambling to find gyms'

Photo: Contributed The SKY Volleyball Club in Vernon competes under the Volleyball BC banner.

As the club volleyball season prepares to kick off around the North Okanagan, Volleyball BC is lamenting the high costs to operate tournaments within the region.

Lori Moger is the Okanagan regional manager for Volleyball BC. She presented to School District 22 during their Board of Education meeting in November to shine a light on the exorbitant rental costs of gyms.

"Vernon was the most expensive by far of any School District," Moger told Castanet. "It is hard for me to run a tournament and make it affordable for the kids to play."

Costs to rent a gym in Vernon is the highest in the region, averaging $114 an hour, which includes a $30 application fee, $42 per hour gym rental and $70 per hour custodial fee.

In comparison, Kelowna costs $100, Kamloops costs $47, and Penticton is $80.

"I reinforced to the school board that the costs don’t come from the provincial sports organization such as myself," she said. "It goes down to these kids."

Kids want to compete at home, says Moger, as too often, teams are forced to travel to tertiary communities to play, which can cost upwards of $1,000 a weekend per athlete.

"I can't afford the Vernon gyms, so I have to book elsewhere, which is a huge problem," Moger added.

Gym availability is also an issue, as club volleyball runs January to May, running parallel to most basketball seasons.

"Hockey, soccer and baseball have city facilities built partially on taxpayer dollars and are subsidized as they are shared-use facilities," Moger said. "That doesn't really exist for volleyball, as the community doesn't have a ton of gym space, which forces us to use the schools."

Moger would like if the City Of Vernon stepped up to assist, noting that large tournaments present economic opportunities.

Photo: Volleyball BC Photo Lori Moger is the regional manager in the Okanagan for Volleyball BC.

"If I bring in an eight-team tournament, that is a $100,000 impact in the community," Moger said. "Perhaps if the city offered grant money to subsidize, that would help if the school district is unable to lower the cost."

School districts receive 100 per cent of the rental monies for the gym facilities, leaving out revenue for the schools. Moger wonders if the Ontario-based model would work better in B.C., where the district splits profits with the schools

"So if I pay $1,000 a day for a court rental, $500 goes to the school and $500 to the district,” Moger said, “So the school is more inspired to rent because they can then invest in replacing their equipment that is being used.”

Vernon presents a wonderful tournament atmosphere, with parents from the Lower Mainland constantly applauding the city as a host, according to Moger.

"They ask why we don't have more in Vernon, as there are plenty of hotels and is super close to the airport,” Moger said, “I tell them that we can't afford it. "

In spite of the high costs, Volleyball BC is hamstrung by lack of gym space provincially, as Vernon will still be hosting tournaments in January and March. Gyms are also being rented in Salmon Arm, Enderby and Armstrong, which have been great communities to partner with, Moger said.

"We have so many players competing, but we still have to turn away athletes,” Moger said. “Clubs do not have enough facilities and coaches to keep up with demand.”