Vernon News

Okanagan filmmaker digs into sasquatch lore in new documentary

Sasquatch in Okanagan?

Photo: Okanagan Sasquatch Stories A local filmmaker is shining light on stories of sasquatches in the Okanagan.

A mythical, ape-like creature known as the sasquatch, or bigfoot, has captivated historians and locals for generations.

One Okanagan filmmaker has now explored the legend in a new long-form documentary.

Okanagan Sasquatch Stories was produced and directed by Kris Kolesnikoff.

"I have a cousin from the area who, when we were kids, claimed to have seen one," Kolesnikoff said. "When I had the chance to make this documentary, I thought it would be fascinating to explore stories from around the area that pertain to the sasquatch."

Through his research, Kolesnikoff found that Vernon has a history of alleged sightings, with reports of tracks dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

"There was a surprising number of people who had a story to tell about a sasquatch or similar mythical creature," he said. "But that's how modern myths go, everyone knows someone who has heard something. I just tried to keep an open mind."

The 40-minute documentary was funded through the Telus StoryHive program, which supports amateur filmmakers telling stories in underrepresented communities.

"I was very grateful for the program," Kolesnikoff said. "A lot of people I know in the film industry told me that it is rare for a program to offer amateur creative folks the opportunity to make something in the entertainment business, so it was a fantastic opportunity."

Filming his first feature-length documentary as a solo creator was a major undertaking, taking nearly a year with "lots" of lessons learned.

"It was initially supposed to be just 20 minutes, but scope creep kicked in," he said. "It's an amateur production, but once you get all the moving pieces involved, lining up actors, meeting parameters, the project management was far more than I expected."

While Kolesnikoff remains neutral on whether the creature exists, he believes there is more room out there for exploration.

"I'll definitely be looking to pitch this idea to bigger networks to see if there's interest," he said. "I'm definitely going to pursue it further."