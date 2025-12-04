Vernon News

Best decorated homes in Vernon featured in annual Christmas Light Tour

Christmas homes selected

Photo: John Christmas Light Tour Facebook The annual John Christmas Light Tour is back for 2025

In an effort to get into the holiday spirit, 30 homes from across the North Okanagan have been officially selected for an annual tour.

The John Christmas Light Tour has been finalized, and the homes are decked up in their brightest and best lights.

There are 20 homes in Vernon, five in Armstrong and five in Coldstream selected.

"They are the best decorated houses in the North Okanagan," said organizer John Christmas, who started the tour five years ago. "What started as my simple love for Christmas lights has grown into a tradition that brings families together, supports local homeowners who go all-out with their displays, and helps raise money for an organization close to my heart."

All proceeds will go towards the North Okanagan Neurological Association Child Development Centre, which supports children and families with developmental challenges.

All homes are sponsored, where contributions from sponsors go entirely to NONA.

"So bundle up, grab a warm drink, load up the family, and enjoy the brightest route in town," Christmas said. "Whether this is your first time or you’ve been following the tour for years, I promise there’s plenty of sparkle to make your season merry and bright."

The full list of homes can be viewed at johnchristmaseveryday.com/2025-christmas-light-tour for the whole month of December.