Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament opens registration for 10th annual event

A decade of hoops

Photo: Vernon Basketball Last years winner, the Rusty Maroons, alumni of Seaton, will look to retain their title in 2025.

The best basketball players in the North Okanagan are being sought to compete in an annual tournament to wrap up 2025.

The Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament has opened registration.

Now in its 10th year, the tournament started as an idea to reconnect with old friends, but has ballooned to much more.

"This annual event now brings together former players, fans, and sponsors from across the North Okanagan and Shuswap," said the organizers. "The fun, two-day tournament raises money for high school scholarships, donations to athletics departments to support kids with financial barriers to playing sports, or donations to local charities."

To date, the tournament has raised more than $45,000, with funds going to scholarships for students from participating schools.

Teams will be comprised of alumni from each School District 22 and 83 high school, and George Elliott Secondary in Lake Country.

There will be a men's recreation and competitive division, a women's mini four-on-four tournament, and a three-point shooting contest.

The competition will run Dec. 26 to 27, with all games contested on the Vernon Secondary School hardwood.

To register, visit alumnibasketball.ca.