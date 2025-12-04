Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament opens registration for 10th annual event
A decade of hoops
The best basketball players in the North Okanagan are being sought to compete in an annual tournament to wrap up 2025.
The Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament has opened registration.
Now in its 10th year, the tournament started as an idea to reconnect with old friends, but has ballooned to much more.
"This annual event now brings together former players, fans, and sponsors from across the North Okanagan and Shuswap," said the organizers. "The fun, two-day tournament raises money for high school scholarships, donations to athletics departments to support kids with financial barriers to playing sports, or donations to local charities."
To date, the tournament has raised more than $45,000, with funds going to scholarships for students from participating schools.
Teams will be comprised of alumni from each School District 22 and 83 high school, and George Elliott Secondary in Lake Country.
There will be a men's recreation and competitive division, a women's mini four-on-four tournament, and a three-point shooting contest.
The competition will run Dec. 26 to 27, with all games contested on the Vernon Secondary School hardwood.
To register, visit alumnibasketball.ca.
More Vernon News
- Poll: Interprovincial tradePoll - 7:30 pm
- NDP MP crosses floor Canada - 7:26 pm
- Pickleball mania returnsVernon - 7:00 pm
- Regulating bike park useLake Country - 7:00 pm
- Chilly walk raises over $86kSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Frost Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library