Vernon RCMP asking parents to 'street proof' their kids after a suspicious occurrence at an elementary school

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking residents to be safe when interacting with strangers, after a "suspicious occurrence" near a Vernon elementary school on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Around 3 p.m., a group of students were walking home from school near 20th St. when they were approached by a man driving a grey pickup truck who stopped and offered them a ride.

The students refused and continued walking, but the vehicle approached again, with the driver asking for directions. The student's did not approach the vehicle, and when they pulled out their cell phone, the truck drove away.

The driver is described as an older Caucasian man, and police were notified shortly after the interaction, and officers made patrols in the area, but couldn't locate the vehicle.

"We are working closely with School District 22 as we continue to investigate this incident,” said Cst. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The students handled the situation exactly as they should by keeping their distance, sticking together, and telling an adult."

Terleski added that knowing how to safely interact with strangers is an incredibly important skill.

"Not only do we need to teach them safety strategies, but we need to remind them on a regular basis so they’re able to recognize and avoid potentially unsafe situations," Terleski said.

Tips and information on how to 'street proof' your kids can be found here.