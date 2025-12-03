Vernon News

Lumby Food Bank recipient of $24,000 grant from Farm Credit Canada

Photo: Lumby Food Bank The Lumby Food Bank Society has received a $24,000 grant from the Farm Credits Canada program.

The Lumby Food Bank Society has been awarded a $24,000 grant to bolster their garden and green space.

The grant was a part of the Farm Credit Canada (FCC) AgriSpirit Fund, which awards monies to various community improvement initiatives that enrich the lives of residents in cities, towns or Indigenous communities with fewer than 150,000 people.

Lumby Food Bank is getting money to winterize and enhancements their greenhouse and garden spaces. It will allow a year-round supply of fresh fruits and vegetables to support the distribution of nutritious food to vulnerable citizens in Lumby and the surrounding area.

“Every AgriSpirit Fund project reflects a community coming together to solve a need,” said André Surprenant, senior vice-president of production at FCC. “We are proud to play our part in supporting those efforts and contributing to these essential spaces, services and infrastructure that help rural communities thrive. These projects show what’s possible when local vision and national support work hand in hand.”

Over the past 22 years, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,778 projects, investing more than $24 million. This year's recipients included 81 community projects, for $1.5 million in total funds given. In B.C., 12 communities were selected.

Registered charities, non-profit groups, municipalities and First Nations, Metis or Inuit government/communities interested in funding can visit fccagrispiritfund.ca.

The Lumby Food Bank is open every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m.