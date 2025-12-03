Vernon News

JCI Vernon opens nominations for Good Citizen of the Year Award

Good citizens needed

Photo: Contributed JCI Vernon is once again seeking nominations for the Good Citizen of the Year.

A Vernon organization is on the hunt to recognize one of the community's best citizens.

The JCI Good Citizen of the Year nominations are now open. Anyone can email [email protected] with a nomination for someone in the Greater Vernon area who deserves recognition for their contributions to the community.

“The JCI Vernon Good Citizen Award goes back a long way,” said co-chair Dustin Griffin. “The first award was given in 1949 and since then it has been one deserving person after another. It brings hope to read about people who given to this city over years. We’re incredibly excited to give this award out again in the new year."

Last year's winner was Diane Fleming, the program coordinator for the Good Food Box. Fleming helped families and seniors with healthy eating including through her work with the Good Food Box program over the past 25 years.

Nominations are open until Jan. 12, 2026, and must include the candidate's first, last name, contact details and aa description of why that person embodies the spirit of the award. The winner will be surprised during the Vernon Winter Carnival, and will be invited to walk in the parade.

JCI Vernon is a group of young (19-40) leaders and professionals committed to making a positive change

in their community. They offer leadership opportunities, training, and a social club for like-minded active

citizens. More details about the local chapter can be found at jcivernon.com.