Vernon mayor bemoans escalating costs of fire trucks

Photo: File photo Vernon Fire Rescue Services are looking for a new truck, to replace a soon-to-be 30-year-old vehicle.

The escalating costs of fire trucks has prompted questions from Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

In the 2026 budget deliberations, Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind presented the fire rescue services budget for the upcoming year, which included the costs of a new fire truck, estimated at $1.77 million, $197,000 of which will be applied to the 2026 budget.

According to Lind, the process for purchasing a new fire truck is a multi-year approach, as the initial $197,000 would be for a 10 per cent deposit. The new truck would be in operation for 2029.

"This will replace our 2009 fire engine, which would be 20 years at the time," said Lind. "Our current backup truck will be 30 years old and will be removed when the new one is available."

Lind added that the department has already "stretched out" the replacement for as long as they can, and they are in good shape now for the project, despite costs of trucks doubling in the past couple of years.

"I always stub my toes when I look at the cost of a fire truck," said Cumming. "Especially with the escalation since I have been around. It was under a million dollars and now you are talking about $1.7 million and change. Surely we are not the only fire department trying to buy fire trucks? Why the dramatic escalation in cost and any alternatives?”

Lind said that there aren't any alternatives, and despite an ongoing lobbying effort by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, tariffs and supply/demand issues are the main issues.

"There are Canadian companies that build engines, but they use American parts," he said. "There aren't many other options in place."

Cumming added if it wouldn't be more feasible to replace a chassis in a truck, rather then purchase a whole new one.

However, outgoing Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber said that fire trucks, police cars and ambulances are "next-level equipment."

"The new vehicles get new technology and insurance," Weeber said. "That is why costs are so high because of safety."

Cumming added that he was "not comforted" by Weeber's response, but thanked him for the answer.

The overall fire rescue services budget will increase 2.8 per cent in 2026, which equals to a 0.47 per ent tax increase.