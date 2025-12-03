Vernon News

Davison Orchards opens online store amid 'record-setting' crop year

Photo: Davison Orchards

After a year that broke records for the largest fruit crop, Davison Orchards is opening up online purchases.

Davison recently wrapped up their 93rd year of growing in the Okanagan Valley, and was blown away by the crop size of apples, pears and peaches.

"The weather was amazing this year without the extremes in hot and cold we have experienced the last few years” said marketing director Tamra Davison. “The moderate weather was perfect for growing produce."

Although the Country Village is now closed for the season, the online store is open for pick up at the farm on the next three Thursday's (Dec. 4,11,18) before Christmas.

Spiced apple cider, cold pressed apple juice, ambrosia apples, frozen pies and various preserves are all available to preorder now for Christmas or to gift a lover of all things local.

More information can be found at davisonorchards.ca.