Vernon Performing Arts Centre Society hosting popular kids performer for Christmas show
Zaniac Christmas
A Zaniac Christmas is coming soon to Vernon
The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society (VDPAC) is hosting the first of its four show Spotlight kids series on Sunday, Dec. 7 with a performance from Alex Zerbe.
Zerbe, better known as The Zaniac, is a do-it-all kids performer. Beatboxing, juggling, dancing, singing, music and magic are just a few of the things that trademark a Zaniac performance.
“The Zaniac always captures the kids’ wonder and imagination with his antics,” said executive director, Jim Harding. “With the wink of his eye to parents and grandparents. It’s a Holiday comedy matinee for the whole family.”
Zerbe said he tried to makes his show like the movie Shrek.
"Super entertaining for the kids, but there’s a whole other level of comedy for teens and adults," he said. "During my show, vegetables are sliced in half by flying playing cards, flaming torches and bowling balls are
juggled with ease and audience volunteer leaves the stage in triumph."
He also also performed in comedy clubs, and prime-time television including America's Got Talent and Last Comic Standing.
