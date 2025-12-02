Vernon News

Vernon Search and Rescue utilize sleds to make first rescue of winter

VSAR make first sled call

Photo: VSAR Facebook VSAR made their first sled call of the season, tending to a group of snowmobilers.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) has already been busy mere hours into the wintery season in Vernon.

On Sunday, VSAR received word that a group of snowmobilers were stranded after getting lost finding their way back out from a trail.

The group had gone up for a ride on Hunters Range and got turned around. They accessed the area using a trail that wasn't marked or maintained.

Luckily, they happened across the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association's cabins and made the choice to start a fire to thaw out themselves and their cell phones.

"Once their phone showed signs of life, they immediately contacted their families for help, who in turn called 911," said VSAR in a Facebook post.

VSAR responded with five members using the Ashton Creek access, and were relieved to find the group waiting patiently at the cabin upon arrival.

"With any outdoor adventure, we promote backcountry users to carry essentials, which might include a portable battery pack, a satellite communicator, and perhaps a GPS," VSAR said. "It is a very low snowpack out there, so be careful off trails as the holes, stumps, creeks, lakes and bogs are all out in full force."