'Amazing opportunity' as Olympic Winter Games Trials being moved to Vernon

Photo: Sovereign Lake Nordic Club Facebook Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre is preparing to host the Olympic trials for cross-country skiing on Dec. 13-17.

Adverse snow conditions in Prince George have forced organizers to relocate the national cross-country ski trials, and Vernon has stepped in to host.

The Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre was selected because it currently has adequate snow. General manager Wendy Shannon said the venue’s status as the backup site made for a smooth transition.

“We were the backup option,” Shannon said. “We were called into action and are already somewhat prepared.”

The trials will run Dec. 13–17, the same dates previously scheduled in Prince George.

Shannon noted the event will cap off “three straight weekends of competition,” but said the centre is well equipped.

“We like to kick off the year strong,” she said. “We have hosted nationals before, so we will be ready.”

A recent snowfall has helped conditions, and contingency plans are in place if more snow doesn’t arrive. Between 200 and 250 athletes are expected to compete, and spectators are encouraged to attend.

"Those Olympic rings sure draw a crowd," she said. "This is an amazing for spectators as the start/finish line is coming right out of the stadium so there are great sight lines. We will have overflow parking and will have trails available for the public."

Full event details will be released at a later date.