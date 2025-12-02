Vernon News

Vernon council gives preliminary approval to 9.73 per cent property tax hike for 2026

Photo: Contributed Vernon city hall.

Vernon's property tax increase for 2026 has been set at 9.73 per cent, slightly less than initially expected.

At the 2026 budget deliberations on Monday, Dec. 1, council reviewed the 2026-2030 Financial Plan, and set the tax rate for the upcoming year at 9.73 per cent.

The rate was approximated at 10.24 per cent when the draft plan came out in early November. However, that number was estimated to decrease by one per cent, because of non-market changes in the BC Assessment Preview report, which is adding $620,500 in new revenue.

A 0.37 per cent increase was also added, because of additional contract obligations, which is estimated to cost the city $230,000. The final number now sits at 9.73 per cent, broken down as follows:

3.5 per cent for the Active Living Centre

2.88 per cent to maintain operation levels

2.15 per cent to offset investment declines

1.35 per cent for RCMP contracts

0.37 per cent for contract obligations

0.36 per cent for previously approved projects

0.12 per cent for projects such as medical screening with Vernon Fire Rescue Services, new emergency dispatch system for bylaw and extended washroom maintenance at DND Fields.

Minus 1 per cent for non-market changes

Council championed the hard work of staff to help make the rate lower then expected, but acknowledged the increases outside of council's control, which included investment decline, RCMP contracts and prior approvals.

"Staff has worked hard to maintain service levels at a 2.88 per cent increase, knowing that staffing costs have gone up at least 3 per cent," Mayor Victor Cumming said.

Outgoing Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber explained that the "team did a great job of doing the best they could to keep these costs under control."

"A lot of these costs are out of our control as they are already set."

The 2026 budget will be adopted in January, while the tax rate scenarios will be brought towards council in April, for a final number set in May.