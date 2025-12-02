Vernon News

Vernon's Alexanne Lepage wins four golds at Canada West Championships

More golds for swimmer

Photo: Calgary Dinos Photo Alexanne Lepage picked up four more gold medals at the Canada West championships.

A Vernon swimmer is continuing to rack up the medals at the U Sports level.

Competing for her University of Calgary Dinos, Alexanne Lepage won four golds and three silvers at the Canada West Championships, hosted at the University of Lethbridge over the Nov. 28 weekend.

On day one of the three-day competition, Lepage won her first gold in the 50 metre breaststroke. She also teamed up with Claire Bennett, Myriam Hickey and Emily De Jager to claim silver in the 800 m freestyle relay.

On day two, Lepage’s 4:50.66 second time in the 400 m Individual Medley blew away the competition, winning by over five seconds over the second place competitor. She also took another gold in the 100 m breaststroke. Lepage wrapped up the day with another medal in the 800 m freestyle relay with Hickey, Eliza Housman and Julianne Moore.

On the final day, Lepage won her fourth gold in the 200 m breaststroke final, winning by seven seconds over the second place competitor. She also won another silver in the 400 m individual medley relay with Housman, Kaitlyn Luu and Hannah Johnsen.

Her Calgary Dinos team finishes second overall in the competition, finishing just behind the UBC Thunderbirds.

After the winter break, Lepage will be back in the water in Toronto, for a meet on Jan. 23.