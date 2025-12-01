Vernon News

Okanagan Learning Foundation launching annual Christmas hamper campaign

Hampers that bring joy

Photo: Contributed Donations are being sought for Christmas Hampers that will be delivered to students in Vernon, via the Okanagan Learning Foundation.

Donations are needed for the annual Christmas Hamper campaign with the Okanagan Learning Foundation (OLF).

The initiative supports students and families who face hardship during the holiday break.

"Learning doesn’t end when the school bell rings. For many students, the holidays bring more worries than wonder,” said an OLF spokesperson. "You can help by donating or creating a hamper with your family, friends, or business. Every contribution makes a meaningful difference and together, we can make this season brighter and share the true spirit of the holidays."

The OLF creates Christmas Hampers overflowing with food, essentials, and thoughtful gifts for local families in need. These hampers ensure that students return to school rested, nourished, and ready to learn when classes resume in the new year.

To donate, and for more information, visit oklearns.com.