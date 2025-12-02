Vernon News

North Okanagan Starfish program launching annual fundraiser

Help kids eat at school

Photo: Contributed The North Okanagan Starfish program helps elementary students have nutritious meals on weekends.

A non-profit North Okanagan program is looking to the public in helps of fundraising for the upcoming holiday season.

The North Okanagan Starfish program, heading into its 10th year, provides bags of food to elementary students who need them on weekends. A $25 donation provides meals for a child over a weekend, while $825 supports a student for an entire year.

According to Mary Jackson, president of the non-profit Kalamalka Starfish Society, one-in-five children in B.C. do not have enough food at home.

“Food insecurity is hitting our communities hard," she said. "The rising cost of food and housing make it challenging for families to ensure their children have enough to eat, especially on weekends.”

Each bag contains a breakfast, lunch, dinner for two days, along with snacks, fruit and vegetables. The program has served close to 7,500 bags of food and 45,000 meals in a year.

Donations can be made at starfishpack.com/vernon.