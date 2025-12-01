Vernon News

City of Vernon plans $350,000 website replacement funded from non-tax sources

$350k for new website

Photo: Contributed The City of Vernon is looking to go to a new website

After 10 years, the City of Vernon is redeveloping their website.

As Vernon council begins deliberating for the 2026 budget, a website replacement has been requested for the city's main site.

Staff cited that the current website, developed in 2015, is "outdated, both in terms of technology and user experience. It no longer meets modern accessibility standards, lacks mobile optimization, and presents challenges in navigation, content management, and integration with digital services."

Administration first informed council of the website redevelopment project at the June 2024 strategic planning session. A website audit is currently underway and efforts are focused on "improving key areas of the site, such as the homepage, to improve navigation and user experience until funding is secured for a complete redesign."

The website redevelopment project is estimated to cost $350,000, funded through the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant ($109,381) and the Prior Year Unexpended Uncommitted Balance ($240,619). Council is expected to reconvene in January to find alternative funding options for the new website.

Subsequent annual subscription costs (between $15,450 and $16,883) are to be funded by taxation from 2027 to 2030.

Current annual website maintenance costs about $15,000, while the new site is expected to cost $30,000 per year.

The 2015 website project cost $100,000.