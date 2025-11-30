Vernon News

Vernon Community Arts Centre hosting 20th annual Artsolutely artisan sale

The art of Christmas

Forget supporting big-box stores, support local artists instead this Christmas.

The 20th annual Artsolutely artisan sale is on now at the Vernon Community Arts Centre in Polson Park.

Thousands of items from more than 40 artists will be on sale until the afternoon of Dec. 24.

Emma Kopp, with VCAC, said the selection of goods for sale is always changing as artists bring in different pieces on a regular basis.

Ceramics, paintings, woodwork, metal crafts and everything in between can be found at Artsolutely.

“This is also our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Kopp said. “A portion of sales goes back into the art centre as well as supporting local artists.”

The VCAC offers programs year round for experienced and budding artists.

“We offer everything from painting to potter, drawing classes, stained glass – pretty much anything for any creative soul,” Kopps said.

“If you don't think you are an artist, consider taking a class. It's a really great opportunity to learn something new and meet some like-minded people in the community.”

For more information on the VCAC and Artsolutely, visit their website.