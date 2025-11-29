Vernon News

Vernon Vipers fall 6-5 against Trail Smoke Eaters

Photo: File photo

The Vernon Vipers fell to the Trail Smoke Eaters 6-5 Friday at Cominco Arena.

Former Viper Erik Pastro led the Smokies with two goals and three assists on the night.

The Smoke Eaters (16-5-0-0-0) are sitting two points behind the BC Hockey League Interior West Division leaders the West Kelowna Warriors who have collected 34 points so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Vipers are sitting one point ahead of the last-place Cranbrook Bucks with 13 points.

The Vipers will play closer to home tonight when they visit the Warriors.

Game time is 7 p.m.