Vernon's Emmanuel Baptist Church once again presenting Bethlehem Star

Welcome to Bethlehem

If you can't bring the people to ancient Bethlehem, bring ancient Bethlehem to the people.

Once again, Vernon's Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3412 15th Ave., is presenting Bethlehem Star, a free Christmas experience.

More than 300 church volunteers turn the church parking lot into Bethlehem from more than 2,000 years ago to tell the story of the first Christmas.

Aaron Wilson, church administrator, said there are dozens of Bethlehem “vendors” set up under a huge tent for people to interact with.

Each visitor is given a “shekel” to purchase an item and at the end of the tent is a bartering table where people of any age can wrangle to exchange the item they have.

They can also, of course, keep the item they purchased.

“It is a family event and it is free, and it follows the Christmas story,” said Wilson. “It's interactive which is a great thing for all ages.”

People can also check out the variety of live animals, meet Roman Centurions and mingle with dozens of actors dressed in period attire.

“That makes it a bit more authentic,” Wilson said.

From the tent market, visitors can head inside for some cookies and hot chocolate, while taking in more elaborate market scenes.

The tour wraps up with a short, live production in the church sanctuary.

People will also have a chance to dress up in period attire and have their picture taken, which people can download from Facebook.

Last year, more than 4,000 people took part in the event.

For the 2025 presentation, organizers have added an extra hour on Saturday.

Bethlehem Star takes place Friday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.